Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $7.45 on Wednesday, reaching $177.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $130.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

