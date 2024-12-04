C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

CHRW stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

