Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 31.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NewMarket by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NewMarket by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $541.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $537.71 and its 200-day moving average is $540.58. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $494.04 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.50.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $724.95 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 35.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

