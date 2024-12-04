Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Trading Up 0.0 %

CAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,065. The company has a market cap of $674.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $50.07.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Camden National had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $75.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 58.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter worth $349,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Camden National by 2.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Camden National by 18.6% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

