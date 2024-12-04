Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Position Lowered by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,768 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 225,285 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.