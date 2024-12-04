Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 680 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

