Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 88.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

