Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.97 Million Stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 888.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,554 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.08% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGSD. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $898,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.0902 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

