Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 5,302 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Trimble were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Up 1.2 %

TRMB stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.