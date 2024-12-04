Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 135 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,926,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,622,000 after buying an additional 2,636,869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ferrari by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 47,023.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,410 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ferrari by 108.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,961,000 after purchasing an additional 461,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 25.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 479,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,664,000 after purchasing an additional 98,225 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE RACE opened at $444.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.96. Ferrari has a one year low of $330.15 and a one year high of $498.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

