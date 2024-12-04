Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 558 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 59.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Clorox Trading Up 0.3 %

CLX opened at $167.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.