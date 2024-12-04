Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.23 and last traded at $125.88, with a volume of 585397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $90,440,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,913,000 after buying an additional 627,253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after buying an additional 370,181 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after buying an additional 346,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 230.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after buying an additional 333,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

