Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,213 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $254,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $417.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.56 and a 1-year high of $435.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. This represents a 24.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This represents a 15.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.25.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

