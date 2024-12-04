Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celanese from $163.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.59.
Shares of NYSE CE opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Celanese has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
