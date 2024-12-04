Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$1,160,059.44 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 9,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total transaction of C$1,160,059.44.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at C$125.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.94. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of C$35.13 and a 52 week high of C$130.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

