Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

