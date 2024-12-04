Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 22,147 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.