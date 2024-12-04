Centiva Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CW opened at $371.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $212.05 and a one year high of $393.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.32.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

