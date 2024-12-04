Centiva Capital LP Purchases 33,866 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KRG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KRG stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,600.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

