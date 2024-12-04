Centiva Capital LP Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 741.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,312.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $323,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $6,371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

