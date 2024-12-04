Centiva Capital LP Sells 22,219 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,219 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $936,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,253,617.60. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRBG shares. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is -44.02%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

