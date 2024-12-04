Centiva Capital LP Trims Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,227 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.13. ZTO Express has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

