Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Century Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Century Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CYFL remained flat at $37.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Century Financial has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Get Century Financial alerts:

About Century Financial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.