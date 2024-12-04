Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Century Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Century Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CYFL remained flat at $37.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Century Financial has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $38.00.
About Century Financial
