Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Financial Analysis

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 20.87% 10.82% 1.01% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Capital has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chester Bancorp has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. First Capital pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $51.24 million 2.09 $12.79 million $3.53 9.07 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Capital beats Chester Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides residential mortgage loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, credit cards and other personal loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

