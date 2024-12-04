Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $26,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $2,346,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,803.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 69,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

