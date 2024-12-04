Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,751 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,972,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,570 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,305 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $82.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

