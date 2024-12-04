Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $17,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

