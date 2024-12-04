Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $23,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

