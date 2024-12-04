Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $22.48 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $22,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

