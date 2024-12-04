Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 12,269 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Baker Hughes worth $19,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 55.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

