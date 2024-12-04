Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,462 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after purchasing an additional 806,705 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,005,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,322,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,659,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,464,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,273,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,013,000 after buying an additional 494,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

