Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,879 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $18,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

