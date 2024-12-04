Christopher William Degnan Sells 12,782 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total transaction of $2,224,834.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 323,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,348,617.86. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $10.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.55. 13,570,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,570. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 30.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

