Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Rick Spann Sells 39,520 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,976. This represents a 88.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after buying an additional 1,074,588 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $104,795,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after buying an additional 969,006 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $58,338,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

