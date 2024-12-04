CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.17, but opened at $20.93. CI Financial shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 5,262 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIXXF. TD Securities downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

CI Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.1471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -178.78%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

