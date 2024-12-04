Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 6.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $284,004.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $1,604,337.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,440.16. This trade represents a 55.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,098 shares of company stock worth $2,776,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Graco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average is $83.05. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

