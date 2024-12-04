Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,121 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after acquiring an additional 262,315 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,272,000 after purchasing an additional 249,483 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41,151.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1,800.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 123,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,654,000 after buying an additional 98,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,211.48. This trade represents a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,145. This trade represents a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $7,500,905. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $244.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day moving average of $205.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

