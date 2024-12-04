Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $552,000 Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,089 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Knife River were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 1.5% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Knife River by 129.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Knife River by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

