Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $677,000 Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $5,119,282.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,264.47. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $608,629.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,088.91. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

