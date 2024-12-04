Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $210,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after buying an additional 695,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after buying an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,532,000 after buying an additional 171,420 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,596.20. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $239.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.95 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

