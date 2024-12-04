Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $1.41 Million Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 168,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,995. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The trade was a 53.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TERN shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TERN opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

