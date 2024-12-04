Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Benchmark

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut shares of Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE:CNK opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.61. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The company had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,543.72. The trade was a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 36.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 103,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 414.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

