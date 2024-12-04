City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of City in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.14. 3,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,333. City has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $137.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. City had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Research analysts expect that City will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Dallas Kayser sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $237,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,521.21. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $788,631.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,969.22. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,196,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 95.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in City during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

