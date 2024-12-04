Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $7.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Clarivate news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $7,665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,665,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,081. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $26,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

