Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.7433 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE KOF opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.