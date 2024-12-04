Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Down 8.2% in November

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 635,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 46,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,533. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $616.13 million, a PE ratio of -121.57 and a beta of 1.81. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 416,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,621,052.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,827,159.20. This trade represents a 4.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 553,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,604,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,292,148.64. This trade represents a 6.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 30.8% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 425,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 34.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,283,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after buying an additional 207,675 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at $515,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

