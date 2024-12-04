Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Declares $0.11 Interim Dividend

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Collins Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Collins Foods Company Profile

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Hamilton, Australia.

