Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Declares $0.11 Interim Dividend

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.
Collins Foods Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Collins Foods Company Profile
