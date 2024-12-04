Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 target price on Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. 65,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,774. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $64,320.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,684.23. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares in the company, valued at $71,170,189.32. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $2,106,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.