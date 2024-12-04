Comparing Hampshire Group (OTCMKTS:HAMP) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Hampshire Group (OTCMKTS:HAMP – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Hampshire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of Hampshire Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hampshire Group and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hampshire Group N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 97.81% 10.48% 5.82%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hampshire Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $96.62 million 6.33 $94.72 million $3.80 7.20

This table compares Hampshire Group and Gladstone Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Hampshire Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hampshire Group and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hampshire Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gladstone Capital has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.97%. Given Gladstone Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Hampshire Group.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Hampshire Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hampshire Group

Hampshire Group, Limited is a holding company. The Company is a provider of fashion apparel across a range of product categories, channels of distribution and price points. As a holding company, the Company operates through its subsidiaries, Hampshire Brands, Inc. (Hampshire Brands) and Hampshire International, LLC. Hampshire Brands designs and markets men’s sportswear to department stores, chain stores and mass market retailers under licensed brands. The Company offers a full tops assortment under the Dockers brand. Under its multi-year licensing agreement with Dockers for its men’s good category tops in the United States, the Company oversees the design, production, sales and distribution of the line to certain chain and department stores. The woven and knit line includes button down shirts, polos, fleece tops and t-shirts.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

