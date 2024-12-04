Conflux One Day Trading Volume Hits $278.49 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Conflux has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $278.49 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,963.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.85 or 0.00588610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00133162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00037692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.89 or 0.00214553 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00028536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00082714 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,071,618,081 coins and its circulating supply is 4,721,618,774 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,071,524,555.56 with 4,634,024,538.17 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25463857 USD and is up 8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $281,735,233.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.